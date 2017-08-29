More Haze – What’s Trending

More hazy, smoky skies coming from Canada. Meanwhile, wildfire grows in Cle Elum. Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones on September 12! Game of Thrones ended season 7 with highest ratings ever, season 8 won’t be until 2019! And the Mariners lost to the Orioles 7-6. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
