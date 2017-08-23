Man viewing solar eclipse with solar glasses in country field

2nd Biggest Powerball – What’s Trending

The Powerball jackpot is now the 2nd biggest in HISTORY at a staggering $700 million! Don’t throw away your eclipse sunglasses, there’s a nonprofit collecting them for kids around the world! Taylor Swift is “overhauling” her image with her new music! And the Mariners lost to Atlanta. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
