Seattle’s Heating Up – What’s Trending

Dangerously hot weather is coming to Seattle, could be as high as 99 tomorrow! The next mayor of Seattle will be a woman; either Jenny Durkan or Carrie Moon. Macklemore was involved in a head-on crash with an alleged drunk-driver, he is unharmed. And the Mariners beat Texas 8-7! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Tis the season for casseroles!
November 8, 2018
These are a few of HER Favorite things!
November 7, 2018
Let’s answer this once and for all!
November 2, 2018