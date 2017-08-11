two glasses one glass of cola refreshing drink and another full of sugar cubes and straw representing the big amount of calories content in the soda in unhealthy nutrition concept isolated on red background
Smokeless in Seattle – What’s Trending
Seattle could be rid of the BC fire smoke by this weekend! Taylor Swift remained tough as nails on the stand giving her testimony on the groping trial. A new study says drinking one soda a day adds up toe 52 lbs per year! And the Mariners lost to the Angels 6-3. Listen here!
