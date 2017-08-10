Closeup Grass-snake. Non-venomous snake (lat. Natrix natrix). The snake in the forest glade is basking in the sun. Wild nature. Urals, Russia

Air Quality Awful – What’s Trending

The smoke from the BC fires has made the air quality dangerous, though the weekend’s rain forecast should clear the haze. A poisonous copperhead snake spotted at Discovery Park turned out to be a non-venomous corn snake! Taylor Swift-gate continues, as Taylor’s mom, Andrea, breaks down in tears while testifying at her groping trial. And the Mariners swept the A’s 6-3! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
