Line of Dollar houses. Home for rent or sale

Seattle is EXPENSIVE – What’s Trending

Seattle is officially in the top 5 most expensive cities to rent in! Lindsay Lohan is trending on twitter for urging people to stop bullying President Trump. A Michigan man accidentally burned down his garage after trying to smoke out a bee’s nest with fireworks! And the Mariners lost to Kansas City 9-6! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
