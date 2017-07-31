Dog sunbathing on a wood deck chair

Hot in Seattle – What’s Trending

Temps are going to be in the 90’s this week, maybe up to 100 by Thursday. The Blue Angels arrive at Boeing Field this morning 11am! Seahawks training camp started this Sunday, the Hawks are the 3rd favorite pick to win the Super Bowl! And the Mariners beat the Mets 9-1! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
