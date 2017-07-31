Hot in Seattle – What’s Trending

Temps are going to be in the 90’s this week, maybe up to 100 by Thursday. The Blue Angels arrive at Boeing Field this morning 11am! Seahawks training camp started this Sunday, the Hawks are the 3rd favorite pick to win the Super Bowl! And the Mariners beat the Mets 9-1! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Tis the season for casseroles!
November 8, 2018
These are a few of HER Favorite things!
November 7, 2018
Let’s answer this once and for all!
November 2, 2018