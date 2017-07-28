Rainless Streak Continues – What’s Trending

Our rainless streak in Seattle continues, today will be the 41st day without rain and our record is 51! There’s a new richest dude in town, Jeff Bezos is worth $92.3 billion, while the previous richest man, Bill Gates, is at a mere $90.8 billion! We will be at Montlake Terrace for the Tour De Terrace parade tonight and the Seafair Torchlight Parade tomorrow night! And the Mariners host the Mets this weekend! Listen here!