Rainless Streak Continues – What’s Trending

Our rainless streak in Seattle continues, today will be the 41st day without rain and our record is 51! There’s a new richest dude in town, Jeff Bezos is worth $92.3 billion, while the previous richest man, Bill Gates, is at a mere $90.8 billion! We will be at Montlake Terrace for the Tour De Terrace parade tonight and the Seafair Torchlight Parade tomorrow night! And the Mariners host the Mets this weekend! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
