Bite of Seattle – What’s Trending

Lots of great stuff coming up in Seattle this weekend, Bite of Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party, Tacoma Food Truck Festival, and more! OJ Simpson was granted parole and likely to be released in October. Ryan Seacrest is officially returning as the host of American Idol. And the Mariners lost to the Yankees 4-1. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
It’s not Christmas,
October 30, 2018
Is Seattle really the worst?
October 30, 2018
It’s your first look…
October 30, 2018