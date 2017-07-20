OJ Simpson Parole – Whats Trending

OJ Simpson’s parole hearing is set for this morning in Nevada. Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Crystal Pepsi is coming back to stores this August! A glue truck spilled onto the interstate in Oregon, talk about a sticky situation! And the Mariners beat the Astros 4-1! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
