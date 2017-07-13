Pigs Loose – What’s Trending

After a soggy Spring, Seattle’s now had 25 straight days without measurable rainfall! Searching for parking costs Seattle drivers $1,205 and 58 hours a year! And there are several reports of PIGS on the loose on I-90 near North Bend! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
