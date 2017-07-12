More I-5 Changes – What’s Trending

More changes to I-5 in Tacoma coming today. Charlie Puth “See You Again” breaks the record for the all-time most-viewed video on Youtube at just under 2 billion views! A new study says coffee is tied to a lower risk of mortality! And Robinson Cano hit the game winning homerun to give the AL a 2-1 win in the all-star game, and was named MVP! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
