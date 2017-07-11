Tacoma I-5S Shift – What’s Trending

Tomorrow the I-5 South shift goes into effect, meaning drivers will need to navigate a barrier to the right or left, depending on their destination. Today is 7-11 Day, stop by 7-Eleven stores from 11am-7pm today for a free slurpee! Dress up like a cow tomorrow and you can get free Chick-Fil-A! And the Mariners Major League Baseball game is tonight in Miami! Listen here!