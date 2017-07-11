Bangkok Province, Thailand - May 09, 2016 : 7-Eleven logo - 7-Eleven is the world's largest operator, franchiser, and licensor of convenience stores with more than 50,000 outlets.

Tacoma I-5S Shift – What’s Trending

Tomorrow the I-5 South shift goes into effect, meaning drivers will need to navigate a barrier to the right or left, depending on their destination. Today is 7-11 Day, stop by 7-Eleven stores from 11am-7pm today for a free slurpee! Dress up like a cow tomorrow and you can get free Chick-Fil-A! And the Mariners Major League Baseball game is tonight in Miami! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
