Comey Testifies – What’s Trending

Former FBI Director James Comey testified on possible Russian-Trump collusion yesterday. John McCain has been facing criticism over his bizarre line of questioning that he later blamed on staying up late the night before…watching baseball. Andy Grammer has released a new single called “Give Love.” And the Mariners lost to the Twins 2-1. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
