Comey Testifies – What’s Trending

Former FBI director James Comey will testify today on the 2016 election and possible ties to Russia. A DC bar will be offering free drinks for every tweet President Trump makes during Comey’s testimony. We are closer to bringing the Sonics back to Seattle as the Oak View group has been selected for renovations for Key Arena. And the Mariners won their 5th straight game! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
