Clooney Babies – What’s Trending

Amal & George Clooney welcomed their new twins Ella & Alexander yesterday! Tom Cruise has revealed the title of the new Top Gun sequel… Top Gun: Maverick. Ed Sheeran was on Carpool Karaoke last night! And the Mariners beat the Twins 12-3! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
We Think We Know What Palmer is Singing!
September 14, 2018
Ashley Rain Joke… FAIL
September 14, 2018
Can Women Be Sports Fans?
September 14, 2018