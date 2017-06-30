July 4th Weekend – What’s Trending

It’s 4th of July weekend, we’ll be at Gasworks Park this Tuesday for fun and fireworks! Adele is hinting that she won’t be touring again. Tinder is finally going to let users see their likes…but they’ll have to pay for it! Trader Joe’s now selling canned wine! And the Mariners are in California tonight to take on the Angels! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
