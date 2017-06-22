It’s Hot in Seattle! – What’s Trending

Summer is here, this weekend temps will get up the the 90’s! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have hired a surrogate for their third child! There’s now a dating app that matches you to celebrity look-alikes! And the Mariners beat the Tigers last night 7-4! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Disneyland Giveaway ON AIR!
October 1, 2018
Ashley’s Manly Husband Used a WHAT?
September 28, 2018