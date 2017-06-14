Safeco Gets New Name – What’s Trending

Safeco Insurance is ending its 20-year deal with the baseball stadium, no word yet on what the new name will be! A fire in a London apartment tower has left over 20 dead and dozens hospitalized. Bachelor’s Chris Harrison says no decisions have been made about cancelling this seasons amidst the growing controversy. And the Mariners lost to the Twins 20-7. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
