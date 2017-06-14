SEATTLE - JUNE 26: People enter into Left Field Gate to Safeco Field in Seattle in June 26 2016. Home of the Seattle Mariners

Safeco Gets New Name – What’s Trending

Safeco Insurance is ending its 20-year deal with the baseball stadium, no word yet on what the new name will be! A fire in a London apartment tower has left over 20 dead and dozens hospitalized. Bachelor’s Chris Harrison says no decisions have been made about cancelling this seasons amidst the growing controversy. And the Mariners lost to the Twins 20-7. Listen here!

