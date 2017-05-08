SINGAPORE - CIRCA NOVEMBER, 2015: Ronald McDonald character in Singapore Changi Airport. Ronald McDonald is a clown character used as the primary mascot of the McDonald's restaurant chain.

Earthquake in Bonney Lake – What’s Trending

A small 2.8 earthquake hit Bonney Lake on Sunday. Seahawks’ Justin Britt is asking for the public’s help to locate his stolen black Chrysler 300 that was stolen out of his driveway in Renton. A life-sized Ronald McDonald statue that was stolen from a New Jersey McDonalds was returned. And the Mariners beat Texas 4-3! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.