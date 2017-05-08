Earthquake in Bonney Lake – What’s Trending

A small 2.8 earthquake hit Bonney Lake on Sunday. Seahawks’ Justin Britt is asking for the public’s help to locate his stolen black Chrysler 300 that was stolen out of his driveway in Renton. A life-sized Ronald McDonald statue that was stolen from a New Jersey McDonalds was returned. And the Mariners beat Texas 4-3! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
You NEED these at your Thanksgiving Feast!
November 16, 2018
Tis the season of giving!
November 15, 2018
It’s the MOST Wonderful Time of the Year!
November 15, 2018