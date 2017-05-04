VIENNA, AUSTRIA, June 13, 2015: Star Wars characters, R2D2 at the Star Wars Celebration.

Seattle’s Heating Up – What’s Trending

Temps in Seattle are back up in the 70’s today! A recent survey says Americans can’t put down their phones, and won’t shut off the t.v., spending more than half their day consuming media. It’s May 4th, Star Wars Day! And the Mariners beat the Angels 8-7! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
