John Legend Buys School Lunches – What’s Trending

Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau have split up after 20 years. Singer John Legend is paying off school lunch debts in Seattle- he’s donated $5,000 to public schools in Seattle. Ariana Grande is hosting a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester attack on May 22. And the Mariners beat Colorado for their third straight win! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
