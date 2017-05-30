Tiger Woods Arrested – What’s Trending

Tiger Woods was arrested Monday night for DUI. Despite all the light, people spotted the Northern Lights all over the northwest over the weekend- including in Seattle! Florida police are searching for a missing $25,000 Swan statue allegedly stolen by a naked man! And the Mariners beat Colorado 6-5! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
