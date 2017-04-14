Easter Weekend- What’s Trending

This Sunday is Easter! The US dropped the ‘mother of all bombs’ on an ISIS-populated region of Afghanistan. Pothole- Palooza kicks off in Seattle next week, so if you see a pothole, report it! A scorpion fell out of an overhead compartment and stung a passenger on a United Airlines flight… they can’t seem to catch a break! And there is talk of Marshawn Lynch joining the Raiders! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
She just can’t let it go!
October 22, 2018
Did you know she won the lottery?
October 22, 2018
Maybe Nebraska was on to something…
October 22, 2018