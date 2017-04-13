United To Reimburse All Passengers- What’s Trending

United Airlines is still dealing with the backlash from the viral video going around of a passenger getting violently dragged from the plane, and is responding by reimbursing all passengers from the flight. Meanwhile, Jetblue is giving free flights to everyone who owes taxes…call it an ‘anti-United’ move. A construction crane accidentally dropped its load in downtown Seattle yesterday. And the Mariners lost to Houston last night 5-10. Listen here!