BARCELONA, SPAIN - CIRCA NOVEMBER, 2015: inside Barcelona Airport. Barcelona-El Prat Airport is an international airport. It is the main airport of Catalonia, Spain.

United To Reimburse All Passengers- What’s Trending

United Airlines is still dealing with the backlash from the viral video going around of a passenger getting violently dragged from the plane, and is responding by reimbursing all passengers from the flight. Meanwhile, Jetblue is giving free flights to everyone who owes taxes…call it an ‘anti-United’ move. A construction crane accidentally dropped its load in downtown Seattle yesterday. And the Mariners lost to Houston last night 5-10. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
