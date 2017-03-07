OAXACA MEXICO - NOV 02 : Mariachis perform during the carnival of the Day of the Dead in Oaxaca Mexico on November 02 2015. The Day of the Dead is one of the most popular holidays in Mexico

Travel Ban 2.0, Vote For New Dick’s Location & Mariners Mariachi!

President Trump signed his revised travel ban yesterday. Bertha resumes the final 1,000 feet of her journey. The Mariners hired a mariachi band to follow Leonys Martin around on his birthday! Dick’s is opening a new location and they want customers to vote for where that will be! And Allan & Ashley break down last night’s Bachelor! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
