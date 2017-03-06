Trump Claims Obama Phone Tap, Adele Officially Married & Taco Bell Wedding Gown

President Trump has claimed former President Obama has tapped the phones in Trump Tower. A woman made the news because she made her wedding dress out of Taco Bell wrappers! And Adele has officially confirmed her marriage to Simon Konecki! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
