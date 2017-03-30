Texture of coffee beans. You can apply for coffee background coffee backdrop coffee wallpaper coffee with text and everything about coffee background concept.

Seattle Sues Trump Administration, World’s Strongest Coffee & Oscars Update

Seattle is suing the Trump administration over the sanctuary city executive order. Dreamer, Daniel Ramirez Medina was released from Tacoma detention facility. The Oscars apparently haven’t learned anything from their teensy snafu over the best picture at this year’s awards show; they are keeping the same accounting firm responsible for the La La Land-Moonlight mix-up! And you can now get the world’s strongest coffee…it’s four times as much caffeine as regular coffee! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
