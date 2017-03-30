Seattle Sues Trump Administration, World’s Strongest Coffee & Oscars Update

Seattle is suing the Trump administration over the sanctuary city executive order. Dreamer, Daniel Ramirez Medina was released from Tacoma detention facility. The Oscars apparently haven’t learned anything from their teensy snafu over the best picture at this year’s awards show; they are keeping the same accounting firm responsible for the La La Land-Moonlight mix-up! And you can now get the world’s strongest coffee…it’s four times as much caffeine as regular coffee! Listen here!