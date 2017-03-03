LOS ANGELES - JUN 3: Emma Watson at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'This Is The End' at the Regency Village Theater on June 3, 2013 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California

Jeff Sessions Recusal, Neverland Ranch For Sale & Happy Birthday Mt Rainier!

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself for the investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia. Emma Watson’s most recent Vanity Fair photo shoot has sparked controversy! Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is on sale for $67 million! And Happy 118th birthday to Mt Rainier! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.