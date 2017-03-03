Jeff Sessions Recusal, Neverland Ranch For Sale & Happy Birthday Mt Rainier!

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself for the investigation into the Trump administration’s ties to Russia. Emma Watson’s most recent Vanity Fair photo shoot has sparked controversy! Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is on sale for $67 million! And Happy 118th birthday to Mt Rainier! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
