LOS ANGELES - MAR 5: Ed Sheeran at the 2017 iHeart Music Awards at Forum on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA

Pierce & Snohomish Growth, Bike Share Ends & Woman Jailed For Playing Ed Sheeran

Cherry blossoms in full-bloom at UW, meanwhile the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is about to get rolling! Pierce and Snohomish counties are leading the nation in growth. Seattle’s troubled bike share program, Pronto, ends this week. And a woman was arrested for playing Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape of You…repeatedly…at incredibly loud volume. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.