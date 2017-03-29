Pierce & Snohomish Growth, Bike Share Ends & Woman Jailed For Playing Ed Sheeran

Cherry blossoms in full-bloom at UW, meanwhile the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is about to get rolling! Pierce and Snohomish counties are leading the nation in growth. Seattle’s troubled bike share program, Pronto, ends this week. And a woman was arrested for playing Ed Sheeran’s hit Shape of You…repeatedly…at incredibly loud volume. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
