PAC 12 Women’s Tournament Underway, It’s Dr Seuss Day & President Oprah?

The PAC 12 women’s basketball tournament is underway at KeyArena tonight! Bertha has 1,000 feet to go! Seattle got more snow this year than Minneapolis! Oprah says she may consider running for president! And happy birthday to Dr. Seuss! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
