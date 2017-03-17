New York USA. 23rd August 2016. The world headquarters for NBC News the Saturday Night Live studios and the Rainbow Room.

Happy St Paddy’s Day, Sloppy Weather & SNL News

The weather will continue to be rainy and sloppy through the weekend. SNL announced that for the remainder of this season, they will be broadcasting live coast-to-coast which means we will be watching it at 8:30pm our time while the East-coasters watch it live at 11:30 pm. And Allan & Ashley have fun facts and info for your holiday! Happy St Patrick’s Day! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.