Happy St Paddy’s Day, Sloppy Weather & SNL News

The weather will continue to be rainy and sloppy through the weekend. SNL announced that for the remainder of this season, they will be broadcasting live coast-to-coast which means we will be watching it at 8:30pm our time while the East-coasters watch it live at 11:30 pm. And Allan & Ashley have fun facts and info for your holiday! Happy St Patrick’s Day! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
