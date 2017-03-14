Bachelor Finale, Ranch Dressing Fountain & Microwave Spy Cameras

Bachelor Nick Viall chose Vanessa on last night’s finale of The Bachelor! Kellyanne Conway has suggested that former President Obama is spying on President Trump via microwave cameras! And you can now buy your own ranch dressing fountain for your own personal ranch-dipping needs! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Disney Trip Giveaway!
September 24, 2018
A VERY Challenging Palmers Playlist!
September 24, 2018
Who Here Has Ever Been Mutton Busting?
September 24, 2018