Man Scales White House, Robot Cars & Bachelor Finale Tonight

Some guy climbed the White House over the weekend with nothing but a back pack! 1900 fire fighters climbed the 69 floors of Columbia Tower to raise money to fight cancer! March Madness is set to begin, while men are getting vasectomies to buy themselves some solid watch time. And the Bachelor finale is tonight… will Nick choose Raven or Vanessa? Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Disney Trip Giveaway!
September 24, 2018
A VERY Challenging Palmers Playlist!
September 24, 2018
Who Here Has Ever Been Mutton Busting?
September 24, 2018