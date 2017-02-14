Valentine’s Day, NSA General Flynn Resigns & Bachelorette Shake-Up

President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn has resigned after just 25 days. The Mt Vernon officer who was shot in the head will be returning home from the hospital today! And we now have the first black Bachelorette ever! Listen here!
