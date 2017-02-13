LAS VEGAS - NOV 19: Grammy Award Statues at the 16th Latin GRAMMY Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 19, 2015 in Las Vegas, NV

Grammys Recapped & SNL Ratings Highest in 6 Years

The Grammys were last night, and a LOT happened! Between Adele’s emotional tribute to George Michael, or the largest edition of Carpool karaoke ever, it was certainly a big night for entertainment! Plus Alec Baldwin’s episode hosting SNL yielded the highest ratings for the show in 6 years! Listen here!

