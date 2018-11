Jenny Durkan has beat out Cary Moon in the Seattle mayoral election and is the first female mayor in Seattle since 1922! The government is moving forward with the plan to compel restaurants to display the calorie information on all menus! Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has announced he and his wife are having another baby girl! A new survey shows 1/3 people would rather go to the DMV than have to host a Thanksgiving Dinner!

Listen here!