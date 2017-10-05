Boys Soccer Football Game. Football Soccer Match for Children. Kids Playing Soccer Game Tournament. Boys Running and Kicking Football. Youth Soccer Coach in the Background

What’s Trending – Seattle Hosts World Cup

Seattle has been named one of the possible host-cities for the 2026 FIFA world cup! More information is coming out about victims of the Las Vegas tragedy. There has been a series of thefts in Bellevue where thieves have been snatching jewelry right off women’s necks. And Pink has announced a new tour, Allan & Ashley will have chances for you to win tickets before you can buy them! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright ©2016 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.