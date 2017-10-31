Halloween background. Happy Halloween letters with seasonal leaves and smiling jack decorations as symbols of Halloween on the wooden background. Flat lay top view. Happy Halloween concept
What’s Trending – Happy Halloween!
It’s Halloween and the weather looks like it’s going to be excellent for trick-or-treating! Two Trump aides have been indicted. Meanwhile Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking about a possible presidential run! World Series game 5 beats Sunday Night Football in TV ratings!
