What’s Trending – Blue Friday!

The Big Dark is turning out to be less of a mega-storm and more like business as usual in Seattle. Meanwhile Allan & Ashley debate the topic of umbrellas in Seattle: do true Seattlites use umbrellas or not? The Seahawks are playing the Giants in New York this weekend! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
