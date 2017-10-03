Vegas Aftermath – What’s Trending

Everyone is talking about the tragic events in Las Vegas this weekend. Las Vegas native, Jimmy Kimmel, opened his show last night talking about it in an emotional monologue. The Oakland Raiders donated $50k to the victims. Yesterday, music legend Tom Petty passed away yesterday at the age of 66. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
