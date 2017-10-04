New Amazon Building – What’s Trending

Donations and support continue to pour in to aid the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy. Amazon announced its newest building will become the second tallest building in Seattle! Instagram’s new poll feature is going to be your new social media obsession! New pumpkin spice items are arriving and we’ll fill you in so you can get your fix! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
