President Trump Fires Attorney General, Starbucks Teams with Amazon Echo

Battery acid spill prompts hazmat response in downtown Seattle. Trump fires attorney general Sally Yates, and will name his new pick for Supreme Court today. Plus Starbucks is teaming up with Amazon.. now you can order coffee from Alexa with your Amazon Echo! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
