Young puppy listening to music on a head set.

Thousands Protest In Seattle, Major SeaTac Facelift & Music Relaxes Dogs

Thousands of people showed up at Westlake Park over the weekend to rally against President Trump’s travel ban. Starbucks’ Howard Schultz promises to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide. SeaTac airport is the 9th busiest in the country and will be getting a $2 Billion facelift. Plus, soft-rock and reggae music will relax your dog! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
