Winneconni WI - 10 June 2015: Bag of Tostitos original restarurant style chips

Mary Tyler Moore Dead at 80, Trump ABC Interview & Tostito’s Breathalyzer

Legendary actress Mary Tyler Moore died as age 80 due to complications from diabetes. President Trump conducted his first interview as president with abc’s David Muir. And Tostitos is introducing a new chip bag with a breathalyzer. Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Copyright © 2018 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.