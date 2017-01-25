Protests in Seattle, Mariners Retire Edgar Martinez’s # 11, Big Mac ATM

Hundreds of protesters in Seattle due to President Trump’s pipeline projects. Trump also plans to order the wall to be built. The Mariners will retire Edgar Martinez’s number 11 jersey Auguest 12th at Safeco. And McDonald’s has a new Big Mac ATM! Listen here!
