A classic hamburger surrounded by golden french fries

Protests in Seattle, Mariners Retire Edgar Martinez’s # 11, Big Mac ATM

Hundreds of protesters in Seattle due to President Trump’s pipeline projects. Trump also plans to order the wall to be built. The Mariners will retire Edgar Martinez’s number 11 jersey Auguest 12th at Safeco. And McDonald’s has a new Big Mac ATM! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
