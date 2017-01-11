Obama Out, Drone Ban & Are You Too Old For Ikea?

Obama addressed the nation for the final time last night. State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would ban drones over private property. And a new study finds that you are too old to shop at Ikea if you are OVER the age of 34. Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
