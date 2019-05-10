Credit: BigStockPhoto

Treat Mom With These BIG DEALS!

Work smarter not harder!  This is the way to treat MOM this weekend.  Deals, discounts, food and gifts are all waiting for you.  Or you can make the mistake I did.  It’s up to you…

For more Mom’s Day deals CLICK HERE

My dad took me to buy a Mother’s Day gift when I was three.  I found Oil of Olay in our local drug store and got so excited, cause I’d seen it on the Price Is Right.  Imaging mom’s surprise when she unwrapped a gift to help with her wrinkles.  37 years later I’ve never been able to live that down.  I contend it’s more on my dad… I mean he had to pony up the cash, right?

Happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere this weekend!

Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
