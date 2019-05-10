Treat Mom With These BIG DEALS!

Work smarter not harder! This is the way to treat MOM this weekend. Deals, discounts, food and gifts are all waiting for you. Or you can make the mistake I did. It’s up to you…

Toast mom with free mimosas, free food and other Mother's Day deals – USA TODAY – Toast mom with free mimosas, free food and other Mother's Day deals USA TODAYNeed ideas for Mother's Day? Many restaurants are helping families honor mom with free treats, discounts, brunches an… pic.twitter.com/UdeytNa8gP — HSGroup (@_HS_Group) May 10, 2019

My dad took me to buy a Mother’s Day gift when I was three. I found Oil of Olay in our local drug store and got so excited, cause I’d seen it on the Price Is Right. Imaging mom’s surprise when she unwrapped a gift to help with her wrinkles. 37 years later I’ve never been able to live that down. I contend it’s more on my dad… I mean he had to pony up the cash, right?

Happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere this weekend!