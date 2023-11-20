Travis Kelce reveals he had “someone playing Cupid” to assist in Taylor Swift hookup

Gotham/GC Images

By now, everyone knows that Travis Kelce attempted to meet Taylor Swift when she played Arrowhead Stadium over the summer, but he wasn’t able to pull it off. So, how did they go from that to Taylor eventually showing up in his VIP suite at the stadium and leaving with him after the game? Travis has revealed that there were some behind-the-scenes machinations that helped turn them into America’s favorite couple.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for a cover story, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said that some people around Taylor helped make it happen. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming [to the concert]?’ I had somebody playing Cupid.”

However, he says he didn’t know that at the time; he only found out when she texted him. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he explains.

On their first date in New York City, Travis says, “We had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there.”

When it comes to life, Travis says he and Taylor — who he calls “hilarious” and a “genius” — are on the same page. “Everybody knows I’m a family guy … I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley.”

Travis’ mom, Donna, tells WSJ. Magazine, “He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time.”

Travis and Taylor have even sung together: A friend tells the publication that one night during a hang, he and Taylor launched into a duet of Wheatus‘ “Teenage Dirtbag.”

