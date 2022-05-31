Train to let kids under 10 into concerts for free

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Train understands the hassle parents face when a babysitter cancels last minute on a planned night out — so they’re making sure fans hoping to catch them on tour don’t have to cancel their plans.

The Grammy winners announced Tuesday that they are making their AM Gold Tour more than kid friendly — shows are now free for kids. This marks the first time the band has ever done something like this.

“Skip the babysitter and bring the kids along to the#AMGoldTour *for free*!” the band revealed. “Children 10 and under get in free w/ a paid adult. Must go to the box office to get tickets. Lawn seats only.”

The only venues not partaking in this are Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. In addition, Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, is only allowing children under 5 in for free.

Several fans celebrated the welcome news in the comment section, with some announcing plans to turn it into their child’s first concert experience.

Train is hitting the road with Jewel and Blues Traveler for their AM Gold Tour, which kicks off on June 8 in Mansfield, Massachusetts, to support their new album.

In other Train news, the group announced that the music video for their song “Cleopatra” arrives “in a few days” and will feature singer Sofia Reyes.

